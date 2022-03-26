Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) to announce $247.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.03 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,760,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after buying an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,871,000 after buying an additional 85,631 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 366,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 158.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

