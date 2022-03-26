Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.37. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,616,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 2,373,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,055. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

