Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. PayPal reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PYPL traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,373,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,068,868. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

