Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.70. SLM reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. SLM has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 875,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 280,541 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SLM by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 603,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

