Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

