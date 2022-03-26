Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Unity Software posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:U traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 3,105,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

