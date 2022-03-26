Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $0.99. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE HLI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.46. 372,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $46,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $22,695,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

