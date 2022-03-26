Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to report sales of $194.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $194.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $892.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,743 shares of company stock worth $1,732,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,056. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

