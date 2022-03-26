Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to announce $386.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE LTH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.