Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will report $8.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 million. Merus reported sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $36.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 million to $51.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.15 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $128.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. 88,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,250. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 218,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.