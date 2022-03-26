Zacks: Brokerages Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the highest is $3.22. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.36. 898,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.