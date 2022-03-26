Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Hold

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $84.62 on Thursday. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.