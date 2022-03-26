Zacks Investment Research Lowers 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSVT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715 over the last three months.

