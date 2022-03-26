Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.41% and a negative net margin of 517.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

