Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Hold

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

