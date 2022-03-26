Zacks Investment Research Lowers Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 383,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 482.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.