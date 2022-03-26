Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,861,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.