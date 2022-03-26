Zacks Investment Research Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

FRBK opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $148,236. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

