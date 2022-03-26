Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $43.82

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $45.54. Zai Lab shares last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 14,620 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

