ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €47.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($51.65) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 135.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

Shares of ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($21.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($17.58) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($26.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.