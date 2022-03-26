Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. William Blair cut Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zogenix by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.