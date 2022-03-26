Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Zovio has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.88.

Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

