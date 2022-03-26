Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.07.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

