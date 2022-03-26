Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 515.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 520 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 480 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 477.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

