ZUSD Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,147.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.43 or 0.07022029 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,474.53 or 1.00146982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00042746 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

