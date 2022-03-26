Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zymergen during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

