-$0.04 EPS Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,391 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 193,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 405,392 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 711,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. CareDx has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.