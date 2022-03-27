$0.05 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. GoPro reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,445. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.