$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

ARMK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 320.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aramark by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aramark by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

