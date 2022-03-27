-$0.41 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 217,401 shares of company stock worth $555,670. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

