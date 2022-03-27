$0.63 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

GGG stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Graco has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Graco by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

