$0.64 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 43,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

