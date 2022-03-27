$0.71 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Shares of EEFT opened at $126.17 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.