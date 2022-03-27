$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.71. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

