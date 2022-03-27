-$0.97 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to report ($0.97) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.89) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

