$0.99 EPS Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:AX opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axos Financial by 49.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

