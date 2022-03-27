$1.00 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

DXC stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 100.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 86.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 462,897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 27.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.