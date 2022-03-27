$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,591. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

