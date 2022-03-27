$1.23 EPS Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.28. City posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in City by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. City has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

