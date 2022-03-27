$1.23 EPS Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.28. City posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. City has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30.
City Company Profile (Get Rating)
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
