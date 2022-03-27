$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. 306,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,876,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

