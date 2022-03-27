$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.88. 596,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,384. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections has a one year low of $105.16 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

