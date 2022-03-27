$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.07. Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 553.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,401,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Immatics by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. 82,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,986. The firm has a market cap of $470.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

