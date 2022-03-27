100 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,729.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,247.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,317.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,358.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.