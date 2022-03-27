10,000 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,904,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in General Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 455,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.02. 5,748,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,108,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

