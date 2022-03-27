$12.48 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.80 billion and the lowest is $12.27 billion. NIKE posted sales of $12.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $133.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,045. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

