1,284 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $215.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.