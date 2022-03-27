$146.07 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.60 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $598.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.51 million to $602.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $627.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $640.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,495,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.02. 219,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

