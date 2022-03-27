15,012 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 663,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $11,426,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 193,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $37.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.