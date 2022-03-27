$16.71 Million in Sales Expected for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $33.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.94 million to $37.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $237.29 million, with estimates ranging from $212.47 million to $262.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Several equities analysts have commented on SDIG shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

