$169.64 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to post sales of $169.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the highest is $173.27 million. SP Plus posted sales of $128.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $685.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $698.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $732.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP opened at $31.07 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $721.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

